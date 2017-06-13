Wausau City Council delays vote on urban chicken ordinance

The Wausau City Council delayed a vote on an urban chicken ordinance Tuesday night.

The decision was made by a 6-5 vote so council members could speak more with constituents about the ordinance. Several residents at the meeting voiced their opinions both for and against the proposal.

“I felt it was time I just got involved because I don't want chickens next door to me,” Wausau resident Joanne Leonard said. “I'm saying this is a low priority in the scheme of things for the city of Wausau.”

The ordinance would allow residents to own up to four chickens on their property with a proper permit, coop and run. Roosters would not be allowed.

“It's just a natural thing to include in a current Eco-friendly and sustainable home garden,” Wausau resident Nicole May said.

The council plans to vote on the ordinance on July 18.