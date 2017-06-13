Village of Kronenwetter says no to uniform addressing system

The Village of Kronenwetter reversed its decision to be a part of the county uniform addressing system Tuesday night.



The village board had voted twice in the past year to participate in the new system, but dozens of residents voiced opposition to the idea at Tuesday's meeting. At the previous meeting, it was estimated that 300 people attended to voice opposition the address system.



As a result the board voted 4 to 3 to rescind their original decision, which drew applause from attendees.

"The sentiment has been the same from everybody, that nobody wants it, that everyone thinks it's a huge waste of money and a waste of resources," said Village of Kronenwetter Board President Chris Voll. "It was confusing and then unfortunately with the implementation it's still going to be confusing."

The address project was introduced by Marathon County to eliminate duplicate road names across the county and creating a uniform address grid in hopes of increasing efficiency for emergency services.