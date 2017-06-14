Military jet rolls into Alexander Airport Park - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Military jet rolls into Alexander Airport Park

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
WAUSAU (WAOW) -- A jet rolled through the streets of Wausau Tuesday on it's way to it's new home at Alexander Airport Park.

The military aircraft will undergo complete restoration, before being mounted on a steel pedestal at the corner of Lake View Drive and Pied Piper Lane.

Educational panels will tell the story of the plane and its highly-decorated pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Arnold Clarke.

In addition to the aircraft, the park will feature an aviation-themed playground, a glider hill, adult fitness equipment and an exercise path.

Groundbreaking at Alexander Airport Park will begin in mid-July.

