Growing frenzy outside court as Cosby deliberations wear on

By MARYCLAIRE DALE and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.

The media presence has ballooned as the verdict seems near. Hotel rooms are sold out for miles. Victim advocates grow in number on the courthouse steps, and the Cosby camp's spin grows louder.

Deliberations have worn on for about 16 hours since the jury got the case on Monday night. They'll resume Wednesday morning.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt has been a central part of the show outside the courthouse. He's drawn throngs of cameras with his updates on Cosby's mood and assertions that the 79-year-old comedian isn't getting a fair shake.

Jurors are weighing three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault that could put Cosby in prison for the rest of his life.