Cheese, Packers and golfing? Wisconsin ranked 5th in nation for best places to golf

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- The eyes of the golf world are on Wisconsin this week as the U.S. Open gets underway at Erin Hills, but according to a national publication, the state is already on the map for golfers.

A recent poll by Golf Digest ranked the best places to golf in the nation, with the Dairy State rated as fifth overall. Area golfers said they savor their time on the links around the Chippewa Valley because they know there is a limited time to enjoy the greens every year.

"It's a short season. We endure the cold and the heat during the five months of good weather in Wisconsin," said David Winoske, a golfer from the area.

Linda John, the executive director of Visit Eau Claire, said visitors spent $228 million in the area in 2016, with 13 percent being because of recreation like golfing.

"We have over a dozen of great golf courses in the area here that are open to the public, with a wide variety of difficulty and price range. It does help drive our tourism spending in the area," John said.

Whether you're on the green for tough competition or riding along in a golf kart, for simple enjoyment, it's clear Wisconsin is driving to the top of the leader board when it comes to choosing where to swing a club.