Bay Area 'Wonder Woman' artist to be given award in Sacramento

(ABC) -

SAN FRANCISCO -- As Wonder Woman continues to ensnare moviegoers with her Lasso Of Truth -- one of the artists who helped shape her character is getting an award this weekend in Sacramento.

Trina Robbins wasn't the first to draw a Wonder Woman comic book, but she was the first woman to do so.

"I drew all my life," said Robbins. "You know, as a child. As soon as I could hold a crayon in my chubby little hand I was drawing."

Robins also liked to do something else -- read comic books.

