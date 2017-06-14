Rep. Brooks details shooting: 'I hear Steve Scalise... scream. He was shot.'

ABC News is reporting 50 to 100 gunshots were fired and five people were hit at an Alexandria, Virginia baseball park Wednesday morning.

A number of members of Congress were said to be practicing for an annual charity baseball game. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) was among those shot as well as two police officers.

Law enforcement reports one person is in custody.

Rep Mo Brooks (R-Alabama) told CNN, "I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, 'Bam.' And I look around and behind third base ... I see a rifle. and I see a little bit of a body.

“At the same time I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream," Brooks added. "He was shot."

Brooks said he took off his belt, and he and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down bleeding.

A source told ABC News Scalise's injury was not life-threatening.

The FBI is on scene. The baseball park is in the Del Ray neighborhood, about seven miles away from the White House in Washington D.C.