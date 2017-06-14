Forrest's run returns to Central Wisconsin

Runners will embark on the 7th annual Forrest's Run this weekend. Registration is still underway for the race that begins at 9.a.m.on Saturday. Funds from the race benefit Forrest Goetsch Charities, which honors the life of former D.C. Everest cross-country athlete Forrest Goestch who collapsed and died during a team practice in 2009.

The organization offers a Forrest Goetsch Memorial Scholarship to a student from D.C. Everest, Wausau East, Wausau West, or Newman Catholic who goes out of their way to help others. They also announced they will donate at least 50 percent of race registration fees to the Everest Metro Police Department, Rothschild Police, and area fire departments in remembrance of the deadly shooting earlier this year.

A schedule for Saturday is below. Registration is $30 up until the morning of the race.

7:00-8:30am Race-day registration & packet pick-up

8:55am Pre-race instruction & National Anthem

9:00am Race starts (2 Mile & 5 Mile starts together)

Registration: http://forrestsrun.com/Registration.htm