Wake Up Pet Pause: Grilling safety

Below are tips from Dolores Glytas for keeping pets safe during summer barbecues.

-Always keep your pet far away from the grill because grease may fall on the ground and your dog will want to eat anything that smells good. If your dog is somewhat rowdy, and no one is guarding the grill, he may even jump at the grill to grab food.

Dolores says she would keep a dog on a leash and always have someone in charge of the dog especially when you are all sitting at the table. (slip leash

around your ankle).

When you are eating make sure no one gives your dog table food especially bones which can get lodged in her throat or perforate your dog's intestines.

Have your dog's food ready so when you all sit down to eat so can she. Another summer food dogs should NOT have are corn cobs. The pieces break up and can cause major stomach and intestine obstructions.

NO alcohol should be given to your dog!

Also, always have plenty of cool fresh water for your dog and keep them in the shade.

If you are going to a picnic or camp ground first make sure your dog is allowed.

And don't forget to bring poop bags and clean up after doggy and yourself!