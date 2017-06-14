Rep. Sean Duffy on Virginia shooting: 'I was shocked' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Congressman Sean Duffy had plans to meet with Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana Wednesday morning before a gunman opened fire at a Republican baseball practice off of Capitol grounds.

"I was shocked," Duffy said.

Scalise was shot along with several others. He was transported to a Washington hospital and is in stable condition.

Duffy says he is concerned about the rhetoric surrounding politics in the country.

"Everyone has to stand together, not as a Republican or Democrat but as Americans to say this is unacceptable in our community, in our society," Duffy said.

