Rep. Sean Duffy on Virginia shooting: 'I was shocked'

Cooling centers are open for community members at the library, Salvation Army and The Holiday Inn. The city is also offering free bus rides to get to those locations.More >>
Cooling centers are open for community members at the library, Salvation Army and The Holiday Inn. The city is also offering free bus rides to get to those locations.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) -- A jet rolled through the streets of Wausau Tuesday on it's way to it's new home at Alexander Airport Park.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) -- A jet rolled through the streets of Wausau Tuesday on it's way to it's new home at Alexander Airport Park.More >>
Humid and stormy Wednesday. Warm but more sunshine Thursday and Friday.More >>
Humid and stormy Wednesday. Warm but more sunshine Thursday and Friday.More >>