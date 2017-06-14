Wausau School Board names interim superintendent - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau School Board names interim superintendent

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Wausau School District has a new superintendent - at least for a year.

School Board President Lance Trollop said Wednesday that Michael Schwei, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, will serve as interim superintendent for the 2017-2018 school year.

Schwei takes over July 1 for Kathleen Williams, who is retiring after being superintendent since 2010.

