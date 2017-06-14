U.S. attorney says northern Wis. drug ring broken up

MILWAUKEE (WAOW) - U.S. Attorney Gregory J. Haanstad said Wednesday that investigators have broken up a drug ring operating in northern Wisconsin.

He said federal grand juries have recently indicted eight people on oxycodone distribution charges:

-Lee Hueckstaedt, 31, of Rhinelander

-Lance Bruette, 34, of Minocqua.

-Frank Lawrence, 38, of Saint Germain.

-Mitchell Plantikow, 29, of Woodruff.

-Troy Plantikow, 52, of Woodruff.

-Lacey Stanick, 31, of Woodruff.

-Serena Johnson, 34, of Lac Du Flambeau.

-Orvin Kay, 57, of Milwaukee.

According to Haanstad, the conspiracy involved the suspects driving to Milwaukee to pick up hundreds of oxycodone 30 mg pills weekly from Kay and selling them.

"They would then distribute those oxycodone pills to individual users, as well as co-conspirators who would sell the pills to other individuals," Haanstad said in a statement.

Two of the suspects - Hueckstaedt and Bruette - also face a charge of being in possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, the prosecutor said.