UPDATE: Strong gust caused Mosinee ultralight crash

The victim of a one-person ultralight crash in May in Marathon County was practicing takeoffs and landings when the incident occurred.

Austin Allen and his friend John Talmadge were flying their ultralight plane near County Road O in Mosinee on May 26, according to a report from the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Allen was in the air when a gust of wind caught the aircraft and threw him into a tree, sending him crashing to the ground, into a cornfield.

Talmadge ran to Allen to provide medical assistance before Allen was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Allen did suffer serious injuries, but was released from the hospital.

No other details about the injuries were disclosed in the report.

The Federal Aviation Administration was informed of the crash, but is not investigating the incident because only one person was involved.