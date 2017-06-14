Veteran wins new AC unit from Facebook contest - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Veteran wins new AC unit from Facebook contest

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
Connect
RINGLE (WAOW) -

A North Central Wisconsin veteran won a new air-conditioning unit as a thanks for his service.

His wife found a Facebook contest put on by Trane AC System, asking people to nominate a veteran who they would like to see honored.

John Fust of Ringle served in the U.S. Army for three years beginning in 1985.

He said it was a very emotional experience for him to win the contest, because it shows appreciation for military members.

"Those coming back from overseas now, need a lot of support," Fust said. "They just need someone to talk."

Fust is currently holding the Sergeant at Arms position for the Wausau Man of Honor Society, and is very active in the Veteran community. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.