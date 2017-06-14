Veteran wins new AC unit from Facebook contest

A North Central Wisconsin veteran won a new air-conditioning unit as a thanks for his service.

His wife found a Facebook contest put on by Trane AC System, asking people to nominate a veteran who they would like to see honored.

John Fust of Ringle served in the U.S. Army for three years beginning in 1985.

He said it was a very emotional experience for him to win the contest, because it shows appreciation for military members.

"Those coming back from overseas now, need a lot of support," Fust said. "They just need someone to talk."

Fust is currently holding the Sergeant at Arms position for the Wausau Man of Honor Society, and is very active in the Veteran community.