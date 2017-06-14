Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Stolen items recovered

Marathon County Crime Stoppers is looking to find the owners of thousands of dollars worth of stolen firearms and sporting goods recovered during a burglary investigation.

"We have rifles, there are tools, sports equipment, clothing and we would like to get it back to the rightful owner," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

Investigators say they recovered the items while investigating a break-in in the Town of Norrie in early June.

"The thieves took an outboard motor, chainsaw, torch set and numerous tools all worth about $2200," Deputy Ruechel said. "We were able to link it to another burglary at a cabin in the Township of Plover where $5000 worth of stuff was taken. All of it tied with several cases in the eastern part of Marathon County."

Deputy Ruechel said most of the burglaries have take place in hunting shacks and cabins.

You can contact investigators with questions about stolen property.

If you have tips which could solve a crime contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.