Lincoln Co. Petsaver: Ocho

Ocho is our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday.

He is a one-year old Snowshoe Siamese cat.

Shelter volunteers say he gets along with everyone and would do well with other cats or dogs.

His adoption fee is $20 and that includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

If you are interested call 715-546-3459 or check out the shelter web page at www.furrypets.com