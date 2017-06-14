Lincoln Co. Petsaver: Ocho - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln Co. Petsaver: Ocho

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

Ocho is our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday.

He is a one-year old Snowshoe Siamese cat.

Shelter volunteers say he gets along with everyone and would do well with other cats or dogs.

His adoption fee is $20 and that includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

If you are interested call 715-546-3459 or check out the shelter web page at www.furrypets.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.