Athens baseball advances to Division 4 state championship game after 6-3 win

The Athens baseball team is headed for the WIAA Division 4 state championship after a 6-3 win over Oakfield Wednesday morning.

Aided by two key Oakfield errors, the Bluejays scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead, eventually winning the game 6-3.

Seth Coker and Dakota Willemsen led Athens offensively, each delivering multiple hits and two RBI in the win.

The game shifted in the fourth when a ground ball from Jake Stange went between first basemen Jacob Newton's legs, scoring Klay Ellenbecker. The next batter, Marshall Westfall laid down a bunt and an errant throw from Oaks pitcher Parker Dietzel allowed the go-ahead-run to score.

Westfall started the game on the mound, going 5.1 innings and allowing zero earned runs in the win.

Athens will play Independence/Gilmanton in Thursday's state championship showdown. That game is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

