UPDATE: Oneida County rejects plans for a new hospital

ONEIDA COUNTY (WAOW) - Plans for a new Marshfield Clinic Hospital in Minocqua have been voted down.

The Oneida County Planning and Development Committee voted 3-2 Wednesday to reject the plan.

Planning and Zoning Director Karl Jennrich says the vote came after vigorous debate.

The new 72,000 square foot, 12-bed hospital would have been built close to the existing Howard Young Medical Center. Jennrich says some committee members worried the new hospital would be detrimental to Howard Young, and hurt their ability to give care to their patients.

There was concern in the past that there would be water drainage and traffic problems with the new hospital, but Jennrich says that did not play a factor.

Ministry Health Care, which owns Howard Young, says they are happy with the committee's decision.

Marshfield Clinic can appeal their decision to the Oneida County Board of Adjustments.