Marshfield baseball player's dream comes true

Daulton Varsho has been drafted as the 68th overall pick from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Varsho graduated in 2014 from Marshfield Senior High School before getting a scholarship to play for the UW-Milwaukee Panthers.

A life-long dream is now coming true for a man from Marshfield who has loved baseball since he was a little kid.

"My advisor called me on draft day and told me that I was going to be a Diamondback," said Varsho. "I couldn't be more thrilled and elated."

He is following in his father's footsteps. In 1988, Gary Varsho was drafted in the fifth round to the Chicago Cubs. During his time in the major leagues, Varsho also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Pirates, and the Cincinnati Reds.

"Dalton was down in the cage when all the players were hitting or he would be in the clubhouse," said Gary Varsho. "He was a bat boy at times and so he was always around that big league atmosphere."

Daulton is very thankful for the opportunity and continues to stay humble.

"This has all been such a blessing, said Daulton. "I mean I've always dreamed about it and I'm finally getting that chance, now the hard work all comes on from here on out."

His father is so proud of his son and said he is very deserving of every opportunity he receives.

"He has the 'it factor' - he wants it," said Varsho. "When you have somebody who wants to out work everyone and really get after it, things like this end up happening."

Daulton said he is waiting to hear from the team on exactly when he's expected to report for training.