Storm damage reported in northeast Wisconsin

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN (WBAY) - Tornadoes are being reported in the latest wave of the storms passing through. Law enforcement reported a tornado at 3:43 p.m. five miles southeast of the Navarino Wildlife Area and another at 3:52 p.m. near Frazer Corners in Shawano County. A funnel cloud was reported in the Town of Lessor, near Navarino.

The Waushara County sheriff says it appears his entire county was affected, with trees down and some structures damaged, but no reports of serious injuries. Sheriff Jeffrey Nett says every fire department has been dispatched to check their areas, though progress is slowed by all the fallen trees across road.

Around 5:15 p.m., Wisconsin Public Service reported 21,500 homes and businesses without power -- down from 25,000 a half-hour earlier. We Energies reports another 19,000 in its coverage area.

The most widespread outages affect Waupaca (7,653), Oshkosh (7,394), Appleton (6,958), Green Bay (5,969), Stevens Point (2,966), Elkhart Lake (1,585) and Sobieski (1,024).

The metal roof was nearly torn off a warehouse on Appleton's Radio Road.