Wisconsin Senate passes bill making Veterans Day a holiday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Veterans Day would be an official state holiday in Wisconsin under a bill approved by the state Senate.

The proposal passed on a voice vote Wednesday would mean state offices would be closed every year on Nov. 11. Wisconsin is the only state in the country that currently doesn't legally recognize Veterans Day as a day off.

Instead, state employees get a floating holiday they can use at any time.

The bill is sponsored by Iraq war veteran state Sen. Roger Roth. No one registered against the proposal.

A Democratic amendment that would have required all private employers in the state to give veterans Nov. 11 off was rejected.

The bill now heads to the Assembly. If passed there and signed by Gov. Scott Walker it would take effect in 2018.