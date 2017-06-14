Antigo man honored for trying to save swimmers in Lake Superior

An Antigo man's heroic actions are honored at the state capitol.

The Wisconsin State Assembly recognized Justin Schroepfer Wednesday as a "hometown hero." Schroepfer was nominated by State Rep. Mary Felzkowski of Irma, for his courage and commitment to helping others.

He drowned on in June 2016 while trying to save two women who were swimming in Lake Superior.

Because of his actions, one of the women was rescued.

The incident prompted the installation of lifesaving stations along the Marquette-area shoreline, equipped with life jackets.

Lawmakers say Schroepfer's sacrifice is a reminder to rise to the occasion when others are in need.