New tribute coming soon for Marathon County shooting victims

A permanent tribute is in the works for the four victims of the Marathon County Shooting Rampage.

Streets in a new Weston neighborhood will be named after Karen Barclay, Dianne Look, Sara Quirt Sann and Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland.

"This will be in the community for you know, decades and decades and decades," said Kurt Seubert, one of the developers of the property.

"Hopefully the names and the legacy of the victims will be as permanent as the roads are," said Gary Guerndt, another developer. "And they last a lifetime."

Most neighbors thought the idea was a nice tribute.

"People like that, you don't want to forget, ever forget," said Janet Laurent of Weston. "Those people need to be remembered."

"It was a terrible disaster," added Pat Kraucyk, another neighbor. "And I think it's a nice way to honor them."