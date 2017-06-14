Storms rip through Waupaca, residents pick up pieces

Strong storms and wind ripped through Waupaca Wednesday afternoon, downing trees and leaving thousands of residents without power.

Trees could be seen blocking roads and completely uprooted. Many of the trees just narrowly missed homes, but still left residents with debris to clean-up.

Mike Hafferman said he was asleep when the storms first hit and his wife woke him up to head to the basement with the kids.

"We were downstairs huddled around candles," said Hafferman. "You could hear thuds, trees falling."

While there weren't tornado warnings in Waupaca, the rain and wind wreaked havoc on the area.

"Finally came upstairs and looked outside, it was kind of devastating," said Hafferman.

Hafferman wasn't alone, others came home to the damage.

"Couple branches fell off, clipped our porch a little bit and landed right on our mailbox," said Mark Polebitski.

In Waupaca, officials were quick to get the trees cut up and out of the roads.

At one point, more than 4600 customers were without power in Waupaca, a majority of the city. Hafferman said he doesn't have a generator, and this storm reminded him of what he needs to be prepared when storms hit.

"When we were downstairs, we realized that we need to get some stuff in order when this kind of bad weather happens," said Hafferman.

Waupaca County Emergency Management officials said the damage was widespread and many fire departments were out in full force responding to calls.