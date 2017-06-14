WIAA BASEBALL: Despite late rallies, Iola-Scandinavia falls 5-4 in extra innings

In its first ever trip to the state baseball tournament, Iola-Scandinavia twice rallied from one-run deficits in the late and extra innings, but ulimately fell 5-4 to Laconia in the Division 3 state semifinals.

The Thunderbirds scored a run in the 7th and another in the 8th to tie and extend the game. After allowing the Spartans to score once again in the top of the ninth, the T-Birds loaded the bases in the bottom half, but couldn't push a run across.

"The guys never quit," head coach Pete Timdal said after the game. "We kept battling. Scored two runs in extra innings. I'm proud of them. This is the first time we've been at state and they never gave up."

Orange and black clad fans packed the stands at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. T-Birds players said the crowd support helped them overcome those late-inning deficits.

"In between innings, it's great just to look up at the crowd and realize that all these people are here for us. We got a great community behind us. It was really nice just to get everybody involved and kinda just take things in as much as possible."

Laconia will play La Crosse Aquinas Thursday in the Division 3 state championship.