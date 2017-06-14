McCarthy impressed by young Packers, highlights Randall

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy likes how the team's young players are performing in minicamp.

McCarthy said before Wednesday's workouts that the reps are critical for the young players. He singled out a few Packers including cornerback Damarious Randall, who McCarthy says has been outstanding this offseason.

Randall, who is entering his third NFL season, was one of a number of cornerbacks plagued by injuries last season. He's practicing at the nickelback position during offseason workouts.

Green Bay beefed up its secondary in the offseason with the return of veteran Davon House, as well as adding defensive backs Kevin King and Josh Jones in the draft.

The three-day minicamp wraps up on Thursday.