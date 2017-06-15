Mosinee nearly no-hit as state run comes to a close early Thursday morning

Mosinee baseball's run came to an end early Thursday morning as the Indians were shut out 6-0 by Waupun in a game that didn't start until almost midnight because of a long rain delay and an extra-inning game.

Mosinee managed just one hit in the game. Waupun pitcher Brenden Bille took a no-hitter into the 7th inning before Austin Frieboth broke it up with a one-out single in the final inning. Bille struck out ten in the shutout win.

Former Athlete of the Week Jace Baumann threw two scoreless innings for Mosinee before surrounding three runs in the third inning. He was relieved in the fourth by Zach Bednar, who also allowed three runs in his 2+ innings of work. Current Athlete of the Week Ben Vandehey pitched a scoreless sixth.

Offensively, Waupun was led by a balanced scoring attack that relied on singles and sacrifices. The Warriors had six singles, two doubles, and five sacrifice bunts, four of which led directly to runs.

The game did not finish until 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning due to a two and a half hour rain delay on Tuesday afternoon and also an extra-inning game between Iola-Scandinavia and Laconia that lasted almost three hours.

It is the second straight night that a baseball game at the state tournament ran past midnight. A similar situation unfolded on Tuesday, the opening day of the tournament, when a lengthly rain delay and an extra-inning game forced Kimberly and Eau Claire North to wait until around 11:30 to start their semifinal bout.

With its win over Mosinee, Waupun advances to play West Salem in the Division 2 state championship. That game is scheduled to begin at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Only one WAOW area team advanced to championship Thursday. Athens will play for its second state title and first since 1982 when it takes on Independence/Gilmanton in the Division 4 state championship on Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.