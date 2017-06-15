Gov't report: Health care deductibles higher under GOP bill

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump promised to make health care more affordable but a government report finds that out-of-pocket costs -- deductibles and copayments -- would average 61 percent higher under the House Republican bill.

And even though the sticker price for premiums would be lower than under Obama-era law, what consumers pay would actually go up on average because government financial assistance would be reduced.

The report comes from the Office of the Actuary, a nonpartisan economic unit at the Health and Human Services Department.

Chris Sloan, a policy expert with the Avalere Health consulting firm, says he finds the report "fascinating" because it indicates that on average people will be paying more, even though the underlying premium is less.

The Trump administration says it doesn't reflect all the president's proposals.