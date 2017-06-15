Milwaukee police searching for three missing girls

Milwaukee police are searching for three "critical missing" girls.

5-year-old Amerie Hill, 10-year-old Anastasia Hill and 12-year-old Ariel Hill were last seen around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday near 1st and Locust streets, according to police.

The sisters all have braided hair.

America was wearing a blue jacket with the word "justice" on the front, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anastasia was wearing a grey jacket and blue jeans.

Ariel was wearing a blue or purple bandana and a green jacket. She has a birthmark on the left side of her face.

Anyone with information about where the girls are is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.