WAKE UP: Triathlon training, running on the Wausau riverfront

Exercise isn't always easy. Now try biking, swimming and running all in the same day.

Newsline 9's Josh Holland is training for the 38th Annual Woodson YMCA Triathlon on August 5 with the help of Melissa Hoffman, the YMCA Health and Wellness Director.

This week Holland and Hoffman worked on preparation and running. You'll want solid running shoes with arch support along with comfortable moisture wicking clothes. If you want music, invest in an arm or waist band for your device and don't forget the water!

Stretching is one element of running you can't forget. You'll want to stretch for about five minutes with each stretch variation lasting about 15-20 seconds per leg. Loose hips and legs are key.

Next Thursday June 22 on Wake Up Wisconsin, Hoffman and Holland will work on biking prep.