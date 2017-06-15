Torgerson to appeal conviction for murdering Stephanie Low

The man sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering a 22-year-old Wausau woman in 2010 and burying her body in a shallow grave in Forest County intends to seek a new trial, according to online Marathon County court records.

Attorneys for Kristopher Torgerson have filed a "notice of intent to pursue post-conviction relief," the first step in appealing his convictions, court records indicate.

An Eau Claire County jury convicted Kristopher Torgerson, 37, of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in the death of Stephanie Low.

Low disappeared from her apartment on Oct. 10, 2010. Prosecutors say Torgerson went there get cocaine, Low fought him and Torgerson killed her.

In September 2014, Torgerson, in prison serving a five-year sentence on unrelated crimes, led police to Low's remains in the national forest near Wabeno.

In an 11-day trial, Torgerson's attorney argued there was no physical evidence implicating Torgerson in Low's death.

An Eau Claire County jury was picked to hear the evidence because of excessive publicity about the case in Marathon County.