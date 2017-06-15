Crow in Marathon County tests positive for West Nile virus

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A dead crow in Marathon County has tested positive for the mosquito-transmitted West Nile virus, health officials say. The bird was found June 3 in the Wausau area.

The discovery means people need to be more vigilant in protecting themselves against mosquito bites, said Joan Theurer, health officer for the Marathon County Health Department.

"The West Nile virus seems to be here to stay so the best way to avoid the disease is to reduce exposure to and eliminate breeding grounds for mosquitoes," she said in a statement.

West Nile virus infects humans through bites of an infected mosquito, who acquire the virus by feeding on infected birds, Theurer said.

About 80 percent of people who get West Nile virus do not get sick, experts say.

Those who do usually experience mild symptoms, such as fever, headache, muscle ache, rash and fatigue, Theurer said.

During 2016, 13 people in Wisconsin got the West Nile virus infection, the most since 22 in 2013 and 57 in 2012, the state Department of Health Services said.

As of Thursday, seven other counties - Chippewa, Juneau, Sauk, Dane, Fond du Lac, Washington and Waukesha - have found the virus in birds, horses or mosquitoes, the agency reported. No human cases were reported.