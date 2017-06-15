Blimp crashes at US Open in Wisconsin

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu

UPDATE: The Associated Press reports that the operator of a blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down.

The condition of the pilot who parachuted out uncertain.

No details of what happened have been released but JS Online is reporting that the blimp was on fire before it hit the ground near Highway 83 and Highway 167.

Social media videos show the blimp falling from the sky.

A blimp crashed Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting.

A tweet shows that the pilot appeared to parachute to safety.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017