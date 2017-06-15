Blimp crashes at US Open in Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Blimp crashes at US Open in Wisconsin

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
ERIN, Wis. (WAOW) -

UPDATE: The Associated Press reports that the operator of a blimp flying over the U.S. Open has gone down.

The condition of the pilot who parachuted out uncertain.

No details of what happened have been released but JS Online is reporting that the blimp was on fire before it hit the ground near Highway 83 and Highway 167.

Social media videos show the blimp falling from the sky.

-------------------------------

A blimp crashed Thursday morning near the U.S. Open at Erin Hills, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting.

A tweet shows that the pilot appeared to parachute to safety.

