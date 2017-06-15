Wis. Supreme Court Justice Gableman won't seek re-election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman says he won't run for re-election next year.

Gableman issued a statement Thursday saying he made his decision "with a heart filled with gratitude to the people of the great state of Wisconsin."

Two other more liberal candidates than the conservative Gableman have already announced their plans to run for the seat that's up in April. They are Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet and Madison attorney Tim Burns.

If Gableman quits before the election, Republican Gov. Scott Walker could name a replacement.

Gableman spokesman Nathan Conrad says it's his "understanding" that he will finish his term and not leave early.

There has not been a Supreme Court race without an incumbent since 2007.

Conrad says Gableman is not running again because "he feels he has done everything on the court that he set out to do."

Gableman was lead author on opinions upholding the Act 10 law that effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers.