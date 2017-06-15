Father missing in Wisconsin River after trying to save son

Crews have launched a water rescue mission for a man who went missing in the Wisconsin River while trying to save his son, according to Wausau Police.

Officials say the family was tubing on the river Thursday near Memorial Park, when the son started to struggle in the water. The boy's sister and father jumped in to save him. The sister and the boy were able to get out ok, but the father never came back out.

The Wausau Police and Fire Departments along with the South Area Fire District are on scene, and have boats in the river.

No other information is available.

