Delta Dental donates $1,000 worth of fresh food to Wausau food pantry

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A dental clinic says healthy eating leads to healthy teeth.

Delta Dental of Wisconsin donated $1,000 worth of fruits and vegetables to the Neighbors Place on Thursday - part of $5,000 spent throughout the state during National Smile Month.

Tomatoes, green peppers and melons were among the food carried into the pantry by nearly a dozen Delta Dental employees.

Tom Rau, executive director of The Neighbors' Place. said the donations are a wonderful example of how the community reaches out to its neighbors. 

"Companies like Delta Dental and people throughout our community wanting to make sure that not in our community will anyone have to go to sleep at night without enough food to eat," Rau said. 

Delta Dental also presented a $2,000 check to the food pantry.

