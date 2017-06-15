Customers still without power after storms slam Stevens Point

The Wisconsin Public Service is trying to get all power restored to Stevens Point residents, after one of the worst storms to hit the community.

"A number of our viewers will probably remember the storm of the century from 2010," said Kelly Zagrzebski, of the WPS. "This storm comes in right after that storm so it's a very significant impact on our customers and our service area."

Since Monday evening, more than 157,000 customers have had their power turned back on while over 3,000 are still without it.

One resident says there is a first for everything and it was hard having to adjust.

"I have never lost power before," said Robert Schmitz, resident of Stevens Point. "We were without it from Monday evening until Wednesday night, no running water, no light to go to the bathroom, nothing. You don't miss those things until you don't have them."

Crews have been working endless hours since the storms came through Monday evening.

"We really appreciate our customers patience," said Zagrzebski. "We have had just such kind people, coming out and just waving at our line crews saying thank you. The customers are so appreciative and that means a lot to our crews."