Speed, rain factors in crash that killed Wisconsin trooper

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say rain and speed appear to be factors in a crash that killed a Wisconsin state trooper in April.

Anthony Borostowski died when he lost control of his squad car on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells. Authorities say his car went into a ditch and hit a tree. No other cars were involved in the crash.

WITI-TV says a Sauk County Sheriff's Office investigation shows Borostowski was travelling 122 mph on a road that was wet with reduced friction. Authorities said after an initial investigation they believe the trooper was trying to catch up to a traffic violated when he lost control of the vehicle.

Borostowski was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard and won an award two years ago for saving a man's life.