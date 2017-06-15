Dash cam footage offers new perspective of Milwaukee lakefront shooting

Dash cam video released Thursday by Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke shows what led up to a weekend deputy-involved shooting along Milwaukee's lakefront.

Clarke said the deputy was trying to stop an SUV, driven by 19-year-old Terry Williams, after the teen made an illegal left turn onto Lincoln Memorial Drive from a driveway near Bradford Beach. The footage shows the deputy follow Williams onto East Water Tower Road and instructing him over the vehicle's loudspeaker to pull into a driveway on the right.

Williams instead turned left, crossing oncoming traffic, and sped across the grassy park area back south toward Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Williams crossed the southbound lanes of Lincoln Memorial Drive into the northbound lanes and, with the area congested with other vehicles and pedestrians enjoying the unseasonably warm weather, tried to get away by spanning the median. That's when shots were fired by Deputy Michael Truax, who can be seen trying to avoid being struck by Williams.

"This, to me, so far is the best angles that we have as to what happened," Clarke said Thursday. "You can come to your own conclusion about what this -- the dangers that were present for not only the deputy but everybody there."

Williams was shot in the head and was said to have been on life support for two days until he died Tuesday at Froedtert Hospital.

On Monday, Clarke said a loaded 9 mm handgun was found inside Williams' SUV.

A Milwaukee police sergeant said Wednesday that Williams was a suspect in a shooting that damaged another man's vehicle the day before the lakefront incident.

Clarke said the investigation is ongoing, and he repeated the request that witnesses come forward with information and video footage. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office is heading up the investigation. Witnesses can reach the detective bureau at 262-548-7142.