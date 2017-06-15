Drug interdiction leads to 43 citations in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY (WAOW) -- A four hour drug interdiction in Adams Co. leads to 54 traffic stops resulting in 43 citations and 83 warnings on May 30th.

The Adams County Sheriff's office teamed up with the Wisconsin State Patrol to saturate areas with extra patrols.

The goal was to intercept drugs via traffic enforcement utilizing drug detecting canines.

The four hour interdiction led to three drug possession charges being referred and four citations for drug related offenses.

Additionally, two individuals were arrested for outstanding warrants.

The Adams Co. Sheriff's department will continue this effort to address the dangerous drug problem.