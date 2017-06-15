Wausau East alumnus helps lead U.S. Open as PGA pro at Erin Hills

For one Wausau man, this week's U.S. Open at Erin Hills is truly a dream come true.

Jim Lombardo, a 1985 graduate of Wausau East, has been the PGA Professional at Erin Hills since it opened in 2006, and he has played a key role in the planning and execution of this weekend's major tournament.

"I can't lie, I've been thinking about it every day for the last two years," Lombardo said Thursday in a one-on-one interview with Sports Director Brandon Kinnard. "This has been a big week and we've wanted to get this one right. We've done a lot of planning and it's going great."

U.S. Open week started on Monday when the official practice rounds for the 156 competitors began. Tournament play began Thursday and will run through the final round on Sunday.

Lombardo's main responsibility this week is focused on the competitors themselves.

"Player hospitality and getting the players' practice rounds scheduled," he said. "We've done all the scheduling for that all week."

From past champions Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy, to defending U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson, Lombardo has seen and shook hands with every player this week - but said he's not pulling for any particular golfer.

"They've all been awesome," he said. "I've talked to them all and they've been as good as they can be. It's been great."

Lombardo said the end goal for him and other staff at Erin Hills is to lure the USGA again. They hope this won't be the last time the U.S. Open brings the world's top golfers to Wisconsin.

We're trying to put on a good show," he said. "We want another U.S. Open, so all the decisions we make are to try and get another one."

The USGA has the U.S. Open sites picked out through 2026, so if Erin Hills were to host another one, it wouldn't be for at least ten years. Still, it does remain a possibility as the course has exceeded expectations so far early in the week.

The tournament will continue Friday with second round play.