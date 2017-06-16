ISIS leader Baghdadi may have been killed in strike: Russian military

Russia's military said on Friday that one of its airstrikes in Syria late last month may have killed the leader of ISIS.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said it was "checking this through various channels" to determine whether ISIS head Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in an airstrike on May 28 aimed at a meeting of top ISIS commanders in the group's de facto Syrian capital of Raqqa.

The Russian claims were not corroborated by the United States.

"We can't confirm these reports at this time," said Col. Ryan Dillon, the spokesman for Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition.

