Marathon Co. crash reroutes I-39 traffic

By ShirJia Bielefeld, Wake Up Wisconsin Producer
TOWN OF KNOWLTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Marathon County Sheriff's department is investigating crash near the Town of Knowlton.

It happened Friday morning around 6 a.m. on I-39 near County Road C.

The sheriff's office mentioned injuries in a Facebook post, but there are no details on the drivers involved at this time.

Northbound traffic on I-39 is being re-routed to County DB to State Road 34 back to I-39.

