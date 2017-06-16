Fleet Farm Father's Day 2017 winner

After two weeks and hundreds of photos, we have our winner for the Fleet Farm Father's Day contest!

Congrats to dad Patrick Lind. A photo sent in by his wife Amanda Lind shows dad, Patrick, with his daughter working in the kitchen.

Here is what Amanda said about her husband:

"Patrick Lind deserves to win because he works so hard for all his girls (6 month old daughter not shown). He works healed yet still makes time to spend with his girls who love him very much. Photo below shows him making a pie with his two year old daughter."

Thank you to more than 250 entries to our contest!