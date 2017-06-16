Trial ordered for Rhinelander man in dog's poisoning death

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A judge Friday ordered a 29-year-old Rhinelander man to stand trial in the death of a dog poisoned with toilet bowl cleaner, according to online Oneida County court records.

Robert Runnerstrom is charged with one felony - mistreatment of a dog in a cruel manner resulting in its death - in the May 28 incident in rural Rhinelander. The maximum punishment is 3 1/2 years in prison.

A judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to justify the charge. Runnerstrom is to return to court June 26 to enter a plea.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police about 7 p.m. reporting someone had killed her boyfriend's dog - named Bambi - and she blamed Runnerstrom, telling police he had called her and said the dog was dead.

At Runnerstrom's home, a woman told investigators that he told her the dog got into some poison in the bathroom, the complaint said.

Deputies found toilet bowl cleaner tipped over on the floor and "some foam that looked like it was from a dog with some blood in the foam," the complaint said.

Nearby, investigators found a wooden leg from a chair and another piece of wood, the complaint said.

Deputies found the dog under a tree in a bag but alive and it was rushed to a veterinarian, the complaint said. "The dog had a skull fracture and some bruising underneath the belly area."

The woman at Runnerstrom's home told investigators that earlier in the day, she and Runnerstrom had purchased a case of beer for him, the complaint said.

Runnerstrom is also charged with two misdemeanors - possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.