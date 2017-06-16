What to do when you see a turtle in the road

Summer is starting and that means turtles are coming out of the water looking for places to nest.

On their search for a nesting place that means they will try to cross busy roads and highways. The Department of Natural Resources says to slow down and watch out.

Some drivers might feel compelled to stop and help turtles cross the road, but drivers need to put their own safety first, DNR conservation biologist Andrew Badje said.

"Pull over," Badje. "Put your hazard lights on, and then when you do decide to get on the road, just make sure that you're not in harms way. You're not jumping in front of other vehicles, and at the same time, put your life before the turtle's."



Some people might have the urge to bring the turtles home as pets but Badje said to leave them in the wild.

Wild turtles aren't meant for captivity, but if you're looking for one to take home try a pet store, Badje said.