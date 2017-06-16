Medford woman accused of stealing nearly $7,000

MEDFORD (WAOW) - A former Aspirus manager responsible for billing and contracting work is accused of concealing payments due the hospital into a Medford Emergency Medical Services Association account and embezzling it, according to a criminal complaint.

Christine Gengler, 56, of Medford is charged with two felonies - theft in a business setting and forgery - in incidents that occurred between 2011 and 2016.

An investigator concluded Gengler stole and spent $6,805 from the Medford EMS Association account, including $2,660 in cash, the complaint said.

Aspirus hired Gengler in 1998 and she became manager of the ambulance service in 2010, the complaint said, indicating she was eventually fired due to theft of medical supplies, payroll discrepancies and other violations.

The investigation into the embezzlement charges, filed May 25, began in October, the complaint said.

Gengler told an investigator she was given authority of the EMS account in 2011 but it remained "dormant" unless "something comes up," the complaint said.

She said she used the association money to purchase food and alcohol for employee parties and to buy her employees gifts, such as gift cards and movie tickets, the complaint said. She could not provide receipts to account for all of the money.

A man who was supposed to co-sign checks with Gengler told investigators his name was on nearly a dozen of them but he didn't sign them, the complaint said.

Gengler is a free on a $2,000 signature bond. No date has been set for her to enter a plea to the charges.