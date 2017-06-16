Crandon man pleads not guilty in child sex case

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) - A Crandon man pleaded not guilty Friday to 14 felonies involving sexual and physical abuse of children, according to online Forest County court records.

Matthew Christenson, 33, is accused of raping five young girls, getting one of them pregnant and performing a crude abortion on her, according to a criminal complaint.

No trial date was immediately set.

Christenson's attorney entered the not guilty pleas after a judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to justify the charges, court records said.

The charges, including seven counts of first- or second-degree sexual assault of a child, involve incidents in January 2010, December 2012, August 2015 and April 2016.

Christenson impregnated one of the girls when she was in the sixth grade and later performed an abortion on her, the complaint said.

The girls told investigators Christenson gave them alcohol and marijuana, beat them and threatened them, the complaint said.

A boy,13, told investigators Christenson locked him a closet for punishment one weekend and fed him only a potato, the complaint said.

Christenson, who is jailed on a $75,000 cash bond, faces a maximum of 454 years in prison if convicted on all charges, according to court records..