Vigil Friday night for man pulled from Wisconsin River

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

A vigil will be held Friday night for the man whose body was recovered from the Wisconsin River.

Family members of Dominic Flaminio had the idea for the event at The Office in Schofield, which starts at 8 p.m.

The bar was one of Flaminio's favorite places to visit, according the bar.

The public is welcome to attend.

Search crews pulled the body of Flaminio from the water around 11:15 a.m. Friday after hours of searching Thursday and Friday.

