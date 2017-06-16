Monument placed outside Everest Metro P.D. honoring fallen offic - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Monument placed outside Everest Metro P.D. honoring fallen officer

Posted:
By Emily Thornton, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -

A granite monument was placed outside of the Everest Metro Police Department Friday afternoon, honoring fallen Detective Jason Weiland.

According to Chief Wally Sparks, the monument was donated by J.V. Smith of Black Rock Stone Cutting in Athens, Wisconsin. It was dedicated by Weiland's wife Kara and daughters, Ella and Anna.

Weiland was killed on March 22 during a shooting rampage throughout Marathon County.

